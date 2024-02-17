DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
'REGGAETON VS RNB' LONDON'S MEGA LATIN PARTY IS BACK ON SATURDAY 17TH FEBRUARY 2024 WITH ITS FIRST EVENT OF 2024 AT THE STEEL YARD!
Get ready for the ultimate battle between Reggaeton VS R&B at our party! Join us as we bring together the hottest beats & e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.