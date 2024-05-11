Top track

Auroro Borealo - Gli occhi del mio ex

Auroro Borealo

Wishlist Roma
Sat, 11 May, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Performer, cantante, autore, il portavoce del diversamente bello.

Torna al Wishlist Auroro Borealo, per una data imperdibile del suo "Un Cucciolo di Anziano" Tour 2024.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.

Lineup

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:30 pm

