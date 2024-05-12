Top track

Esoteric - Circle

Esoteric, Vacant Eyes

The Garrison
Sun, 12 May, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$33.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ESOTERIC, the UK Doom Legends, land in Toronto on May 12 with VACANT EYES.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esoteric, Vacant Eyes

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:30 pm

