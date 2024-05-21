Top track

JJUUJJUU - A Forming

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

jjuujjuu

The Garrison
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

JJUUJJUU - A Forming
Got a code?

About

In 2011, after ten years of touring as a bass player, Pirrone borrowed an SG and a DL4, and began his exploration of recording looped based music. jjuujjuu’s debut release, 2013’s FRST EP, and subsequent stand alone single, “Bleck,” began to build exciteme...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JJUUJJUU

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.