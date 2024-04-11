Top track

That's Drag Bingo!

The Three Compasses
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:45 pm
SocialLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

JOIN US ON THE 2ND THURSDAY OF THE MONTH FOR THE BEST DRAG BINGO IN LONDON! Expect dancing, conga's down the road, lip-synch battles hosted by the gorgeous and hilarious Orange Gina.

Filthy Buns serving vegan & meaty burgers

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID required)
Presented by The Three Compasses, Dalston
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Doors open7:45 pm
Event ends12:00 am

