Jerk X Jollof: New York

Deluxx Fluxx
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NYC – we're back kicking off our Black Love Weekend Tour for Valentine's Day with you for New York Fashion Week! Meet us at Deluxx Fluxx for the vibes from 10 PM - 4 AM.

Sounds by Flygerian, DJ Mohogany, Mastaque (London), and Vic B

Hosted by Young Princ...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC & Jerk X Jollof
Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

