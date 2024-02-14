DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lovers Jam, a night dedicated to lovers far and few in between, sometimes all it takes is a song in between.
Take a break from all the distractions and Spend the right way...Quality Vibes.
The Live band playing some of your favorite love songs!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.