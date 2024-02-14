DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lover's Jam

The Goldfish
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
$4.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lovers Jam, a night dedicated to lovers far and few in between, sometimes all it takes is a song in between.

Take a break from all the distractions and Spend the right way...Quality Vibes.

The Live band playing some of your favorite love songs!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

