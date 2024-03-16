DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Roosevelt Jawn

The Egyptian Motor Hotel
Sat, 16 Mar, 1:00 pm
PartyPhoenix
$18.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A Roosevelt Jawn is a day party dedicated to highlighting DJs and artists who deserve their flowers.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Roosevelt Tape & Feel Good Jawns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Egyptian Motor Hotel

765 Grand Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85007, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

