Masterclass con Alex de la Iglesia

Cinema Godard
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:30 pm
TalkMilano
Free
About

#Soggettiva è la rassegna monografica mensile sugli autori contemporanei del Cinema Godard.

A febbraio #Soggettiva offre la possibilità di immergersi nell’appassionante ed eclettica filmografia del regista e sceneggiatore spagnolo Álex de la Iglesia, prot...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Fondazione Prada

Venue

Cinema Godard

Largo Isarco 2, 20139 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia

Doors open8:15 pm

