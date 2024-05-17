Top track

JJUUJJUU - SOME

jjuujjuu

The 13th Floor
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$23.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

jjuujjuu is coming to Austin with special guests

In 2011, after ten years of touring as a bass player, Pirrone borrowed an SG and a DL4, and began his exploration of recording looped based music. JJUUJJUU’s debut release, 2013’s FRST EP, and subsequent st...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LEVITATION.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JJUUJJUU

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

