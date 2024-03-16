Top track

Jimi Jules & Trikk

Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday 16th March, we welcome Swiss multi-instrumentalist and melodic icon Jimi Jules for his anticipated E1 comeback, set to be a showcase for the archives.

Jimi Jules has continued to push boundaries with his releases and sets across dance floors a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimi Jules, Trikk

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

