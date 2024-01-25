DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JONK

Fluctuart
Thu, 25 Jan, 6:00 pm
ArtParis
Free
Le Bookshop est heureux d’accueillir Jonk le jeudi 25 janvier pour une séance de dédicaces de son dernier ouvrage « Le Monde perdu » de 18h à 20h.

À PROPOS DE L'OUVRAGE

« En 2013, je visitais mon 1er lieu abandonné en banlieue parisienne. À l’époque, je...

Tout public
Présenté par FLUCTUART.
Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

