DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La plupart des disciplines en danse tendent à avoir des trajectoires communes, académiques, plaçant le statut de chorégraphe signant une pièce en son nom comme enjeu de carrière et de reconnaissance professionnelle dans le milieu. Si la création au plateau...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.