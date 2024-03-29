DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Friday Night Music + Dancing feat MoreSoupPlease

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pull up for a Friday night of good music and dancing featuring DJ sets from MoreSoupPlease & Friends!

Before midnight, $10 at the door with RSVP. $20 after.

PLEASE NOTE

  • RSVP does not guarantee entry.
This is an 21+ event
Cafe Erzulie
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MoreSoupPlease

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.