Frequency : Battle de danse Electro

La Gaité Lyrique
Sun, 28 Jan, 3:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La danse electro est de retour à la Gaîté Lyrique ! Les meilleurs danseurs et les meilleures danseuses du genre s’affrontent dans une compétition de haut niveau, sous le regard impitoyable de notre jury de pros.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE.
Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open3:00 pm

