Top track

Saw You for the First Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Future Disco: Laurence Guy

Patterns
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saw You for the First Time
Got a code?

About

Future Disco Dance Club continues its 15th-birthday celebrations at Patterns, Brighton. Renowned for blending House and Disco from the past, present and future, Future will be Disco is joined by contemporary house sensation, Laurence Guy. More TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laurence Guy

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs