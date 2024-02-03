DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Back to Los Noventas

Mezcaleria Colmillo - El Pastor
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Taking over the Mezcaleria Colmillo in the El Pastor basement for one night only ‘Back to Los Noventas’ makes an auspicious debut. Prepare yourselves for the ultimate journey back to the 90's with a selection of some classic and lesser known tropical treat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Amancai, Cal Jader

Mezcaleria Colmillo - El Pastor

66-70 Brewer Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9UP, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

