Quinn Carson - BONE FX 3 (feat. Jake Knox)

Grammy viewing party with host and live band

Hotel Ziggy
Sun, 4 Feb, 4:00 pm
West Hollywood
About

Hotel Ziggy presents THE Grammy viewing event of the year.
American Idol finalist David Hernandez hosts this epic evening, with live performances from Grammy nominated Quinn Carson and full band throughout the night.

The event is FREE to attend, tab...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quinn Carson, David Hernandez

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

