DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trophy Wife, Purple Heart, Monica Bang

Purgatory
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I am STOKED to announce this ALL women/femme led show @purgatory.bk on 2/15! BLOODY ST. VALENTINE 🩸💔🥀

Have your heart stepped on by @trophywifeofficial ♥️ @purplehurtme ♥️ @monicabang .

Learn to tie up your lover with shibari demonstration @parkerrope...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trophy Wife, Monica Bang

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

