DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Everything Everything are an art-rock band from Manchester who came on to the ’00s scene with their single ‘My Kz, Ur Bf’. Their lyrics are laced with a sociopolitical edge, often exploring capitalism’s effect on modern society. Their 2022 album, Raw Data
Read more
Jacaranda Records is very pleased to present a live intimate performance from Everything Everything in celebration of their new album
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.