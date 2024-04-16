DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Found Footage Festival Volume 10

The Bill Murray
Tue, 16 Apr, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£24.99
About

Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (Late Show) have over 13,000 VHS tapes in their collection and will take viewers on a guided tour through their latest and greatest finds, including rare footage from a short-lived video dating service featuring 198...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

