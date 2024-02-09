DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Self Love Night

Whitechapel Projects
Fri, 9 Feb, 6:00 pm
WellbeingAsbury Park
$45.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shower yourself in all the love this valentines season, you deserve it the most! All are welcome! We've curated the perfect heart warming, self loathing night for you all to enjoy.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Space of Balance.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Whitechapel Projects

15 2nd Avenue, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

What is the ticket for?

The ticket is for the Self Love Workshop curated by SOB, led by Michele and Joi.

The workshop includes:

A heart opening cacao ceremony

A self love guided meditation

Group Reiki

Healing Sound Bath

If I don't participate in the workshop, do I still need a ticket?

Nope! You do not need a ticket to enter, shop, eat/drink. The ticket is for the workshop only, which is held in a seperate room from the local vendors, restaurant & bar.

Where do I park?

This time of year, the back lot (behind WCP, closest to ocean ave) is free! As well as the street.

