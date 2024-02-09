DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shower yourself in all the love this valentines season, you deserve it the most! All are welcome! We've curated the perfect heart warming, self loathing night for you all to enjoy.
A 75 min specially curated workshop to dive deeper into yourself, open you...
The ticket is for the Self Love Workshop curated by SOB, led by Michele and Joi.
The workshop includes:
A heart opening cacao ceremony
A self love guided meditation
Group Reiki
Healing Sound Bath
Nope! You do not need a ticket to enter, shop, eat/drink. The ticket is for the workshop only, which is held in a seperate room from the local vendors, restaurant & bar.
This time of year, the back lot (behind WCP, closest to ocean ave) is free! As well as the street.
