Ben Klock & Etapp Kyle - A Friend of a Friend

BEN KLOCK

Halcyon SF
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12

About Ben Klock

Ben Klock started his label Klockworks in 2006, where he releases his own music as well as that of other techno innovators.

Posted by DICE

Event information

BEN KLOCK the TECHNO titan and legendary Berghain resident returns for a night of expertly curated heavy-hitting heat! MARIE POSA + SANDRA MANE support one of our all time favorite artists.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
Lineup

Ben Klock

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

