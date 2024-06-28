DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Tribute to ABBA - Disco on the Hudson Yacht Cruise Party

Pier 15
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome aboard the ABBA-tastic Disco on the Hudson Boat Party! It's time to dust off those platform shoes, put on your best glittery outfit, and get ready to dance the night away to the iconic hits of ABBA.

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
Pier 15

78 South St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

