The Arepatoire Supper Club *Saturday* Series

Chamomile Cafe
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Arepatoire curates a 3-course Gluten-Free feast in North London's Chamomile Cafe. This Colombian-Italian Supper Club Series is brought to you by chef couple Sofi and Gioele. Last year they took the London street food scene by storm; this year they bring yo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ms S A PLA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chamomile Cafe

45 England's Lane, Belsize Park, London, NW3 4YD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

