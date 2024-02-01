DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Art of Crime/Crime of Art: WHAT'S DONE IS DUNN

The White Hotel
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
TheatreManchester
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The White Hotel {Presents}

ART OF CRIME//CRIME OF ART: WHAT'S DONE IS DUNN

A Q&A WITH TOMMY DUNN - THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPION OF PRANKS.

~

'The best performance artist of his generation' – Damien Hirst

'The best performance artist of his generation' – Damien Hirst

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The White Hotel.
£
Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

