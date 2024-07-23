Top track

Into The Sun - EP Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sons Of The East

The Rockaway Hotel
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Into The Sun - EP Version
Got a code?

About

Don't miss Sons of The East return from Australia this July at the beach!

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event space is indoor/outdoor and all shows are rain or...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sons Of The East

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.