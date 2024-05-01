DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jewellery Making Workshop

Thames-side Studio Educational Space
Wed, 1 May, 3:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£49.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Create your own jewellery piece with the Stooki Craft Makers. Get an insight in to the jewellery making process. A wax ring or pendant master to customise with your own design. A tutorial covering a range of jewellery making techniques.

This workshop will...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Stooki.
Venue

Thames-side Studio Educational Space

Harrington Way, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE18 5NR, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

