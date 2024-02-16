DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good G.IRL Gone Bad 3 - Valentine's Special

The Steel Yard
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're back & sexier than ever! Join us for our unmissable Valentine's weekend event: Good G.IRL Gone Bad 3 😈. Following our sold-out events for women & non-binary people, we're taking it up a notch in 2024 with; risqué entertainment, over-the-top Valentin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by G.irl
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

