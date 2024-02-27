DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Damaged Disco returns Tuesday February 27 with a live performance by I Speak Machine and resident DJ DAT68 (Pulsars, Moving Units).
I Speak Machine is a multimedia collaboration between musician/performer Tara Busch and filmmaker Maf Lewis. They have tour...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.