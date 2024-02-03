DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rebel Night - Welcome to Glitterland

Q Club
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:55 pm
PartyMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vogue Ambition feat Butterfly Milano present: #REBELNIGHT #LGBTQI+PARTY 🌈

" WELCOME TO GLITTERLAND "

Indossate abbigliamento e accessori 'glitterati' per vivere al meglio il divertimento della serata!

All'interno del locale troverete aun Make-up Artist...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Q Club.

Venue

Q Club

Via Padova 21, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:55 pm

