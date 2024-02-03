DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sábado 3 de Febrero Fiesta Moon Party

Sala Moondance
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La mejor música comercial en pleno centro de Madrid.

Las entradas con consumición tendrán la consumición hasta las 02:30 .

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moondance.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

