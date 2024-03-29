Top track

Drunk Mums - Big Titty Trippin

Drunk Mums

The Lanes
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Australia's unrivaled purveyors of hard-hitting tunes, Drunk Mums, are storming back onto the music scene in 2024 after a four-year hiatus that felt like a never-ending hangover.

Get ready to raise your glasses because these mums are back on the bottle wi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Drunk Mums

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.