Pepe y Vizio Festival Mil·leni 25

SALA APOLO
Thu, 18 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pepe y Vizio, la dupla granadina compuesta por Pepe y Vicente, se erigen como dos artistas versátiles unidos por su pasión por la música y una sólida amistad. Mientras Pepe aporta su destreza con la guitarra y sus raíces flamencas, Vicente, influenciado po...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pepe y Vizio

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

