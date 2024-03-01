Top track

The Cash Box Kings - Down On The South Side

The Cash Box Kings

Robert's Westside
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:30 pm
From $20.60

About The Cash Box Kings

Fearless, full-tilt Chicago blues...fervent vocals and soaring harmonica." –Chicago Tribune

"Singer Oscar Wilson and singer-harpist Joe Nosek are are experts in classic Chicago grooves—perfectly evoking Muddy and Little Walter—but they also enchant with o Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

THE CASH BOX KINGS

Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00PM

General Admission: $15 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $20 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

General Admission tickets do not include...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

