DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
⭐️Echoes from the Embers
Ritualistic / Magical World Music, Spoken Word , Poetry and Open Mic Night & free tarot!
Bands: Three Odd Butterflies, Ormella, Su Yeon Kim By Eve Lamb ⭐️Collective jam Band Join Simo Lagnawi for the house band & awe-inspiring ta...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.