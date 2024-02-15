Top track

Echoes from the Embers

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

⭐️Echoes from the Embers

Ritualistic / Magical World Music, Spoken Word , Poetry and Open Mic Night & free tarot!

Bands: Three Odd Butterflies, Ormella, Su Yeon Kim By Eve Lamb ⭐️Collective jam Band Join Simo Lagnawi for the house band & awe-inspiring ta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simo Lagnawi

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

