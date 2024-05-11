Top track

Part Chimp, Thee Alcoholics, Human Leather + Oldboy

New Cross Inn
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

May 11th - New Cross Inn

Part Chimp, Thee Alcoholics, Human Leather & Oldboy

6 til 11:00

£17 incl. fees.

This is an 14+ event, under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Part Chimp, Thee Alcoholics, Human Leather and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

