DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, May 11th 2024
Godly the Ruler + aldrch + Syzygyx
10PM- $18 - All Ages
GODLY THE RULER
Chicago, IL
https://godlytheruler.bandcamp.com/track/deadman
Godly the Ruler (they/them) (born Godwill Oke) is a Nigeria-born, Chicago-raised musician...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.