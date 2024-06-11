DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SCOTT LAVENE

The Lexington
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FORM Presents

SCOTT LAVENE

A born storyteller, through his records and his writing Scott Lavene has long been populating a hallucinogenic world of his own creation with ne’er do wells, ragamuffins and eccentrics. With his exceptional third album Disneyla...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scott Lavene

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

