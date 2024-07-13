DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Zodiac Killers vs The Control Freaks with Chinese Junk!!!

The Grace
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Zodiac Killers were a band from San Francisco and was the brainchild and 4th band of Greg Lowery, the guy who formed such legendary bands as: Supercharger, The Rip Offs, The Infections, The Zodiac Killers, and The Control Freaks. With 4 LPs under their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 14th Floor Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Zodiac Killers, Control Freaks, Chinese Junk

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

