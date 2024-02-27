Top track

Clementine Valentine - Endless Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clementine Valentine + Constant Smiles

Goldener Salon
Tue, 27 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clementine Valentine - Endless Night
Got a code?

About

Clementine Valentine (FKA Purple Pilgrims):

Sisters Clementine and Valentine Nixon make music drawn from nomadic family heritage that conjures unique moods of contrasts: ancient and modern, paradise and isolation, beauty and brokenness, ritual and the rig...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Constant Smiles

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.