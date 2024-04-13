DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(EN) Discover the most hedonistic rooftop party in Barcelona: FRESHY. Enjoy the sun's rays to the rhythm of House, Funky & Disco on a wonderful terrace.
(ES) Descubre la #rooftoparty más hedonista de Barcelona: FRESHY. Disfruta de los rayos de sol al ri...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.