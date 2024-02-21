DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Élite es un grupo que nace en Tàrrega durante el año 2015 fruto del aburrimiento y la necesidad de pasar el tiempo de forma más o menos “productiva”. Así pues, durante ese mismo verano Nil y Diosito se encierran 4 tardes en garaje y hacen su primera maq...
