Maisie May, Ally Evenson, Celine del Carmen

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us as we kick of our monthly residency with Harcourt Paloma, featuring special guests Maise May, Ally Evenson, and Celine del Cameron

This is an All Ages event
Presented by MakeOutMusic & Harcourt Paloma
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ally Evenson, Maisie Mae

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

