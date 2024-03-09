Top track

Here To There

Labyrinth presents: Ivory All Night Long

Corsica Studios
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Here To There
About

Ivory returns to London all night long on March 9th. The Italian artist has quickly become one of our favourite producers through his consistent output of beautiful house music. His innovative brand of electronic music has found its way to Innervisions, Af...

Presented by Labyrinth Events.
Lineup

Ivory, Tal Fussman

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

