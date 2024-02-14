DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orange High / Kissing on Camera / Oliver Jadeborn

Two Palms
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Orange High

A London based Alt-Rock band here to bring you along on their world conquering journey. Inspired by Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and many more they manage to create a modern fusion of different styles and genres. They a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Two Palms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kissing on Camera

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

