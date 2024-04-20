Top track

The Wave Pictures - Just Like a Drummer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Wave Pictures

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Wave Pictures - Just Like a Drummer
Got a code?

About

When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings is the new double album from The Wave Pictures. The title means ‘spring’ – that day when all the butterflies burst into life. A new beginning.

Whether written pre or post lockdown, the songs on the album are an ef...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wave Pictures

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.