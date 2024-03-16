Top track

Her Absence Fill the World - Dead Hands

Hierro: A3

Killing Time
Sat, 16 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJValencia
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Her Absence Fill the World - Dead Hands
About

València entra en la recta final para vivir las Fallas de 2024 y con ellas, ¡nuestro 3er encuentro! ⚔️

El próximo sábado 16 de marzo de 2024, volvemos con HIERRO: 𝗔-𝟯 para unir de nuevo la capital española con la Valencia levantina y su pasión compartid...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por HIERRO Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Verdeguer, Ximon Noguera

Venue

Killing Time

Carrer Del Doctor Sumsi 21, 46005 Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

