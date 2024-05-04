Top track

Everyone's Asleep in the House but Me

Owen

Songbyrd
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Everyone's Asleep in the House but Me
About

Spanning more than two decades, Mike Kinsella's widely influential songwriting has steadily sharpened and evolved with each new chapter. In his solo vehicle as Owen (in addition to his roles along the way with American Football, Cap'n Jazz, the more recent...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

