Giada Biaggi | Stand Up Comedy + Dj Set

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:30 pm
ComedyMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Giada Biaggi vi attende all'Apollo per un comedy special per la festa dei single con il suo humor surreale e senza sconti per nessuno. In compagnia della comica milanese (che ha fatto dell'essere single un'opportunità di carriera) trascorrerete una serata...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Giada Biaggi

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

